MOST WANTED: Anthony James Ferrari

By Michael Maely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down Anthony James Ferrari, who is wanted on forgery charges.

Myrtle Beach Police say in December 2009, Ferrari, 38, gave a check for the amount of $800 to a third party to cash for him. The check was then cashed at a local bank in Myrtle Beach.

Police say the owner of the check later verified that she had personally closed the checking account that the check was forged on, and that she did not sign or give permission for the suspect to sign her name to the check.

Police say Ferrari has ties to the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet area.

Ferrari is described as a white man standing 5'8" and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Ferrari or his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1308.

