Foresters urge caution as wildfire season approaches - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Foresters urge caution as wildfire season approaches

By Brandon Herring - bio | email

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - As the South Carolina wildfire season approaches, the state's Forestry Commission is working to educate the public on how to safely burn yard debris.

Foresters say more than 40 percent of wildfires in South Carolina start as debris burns, often in the yard of a home.

Forestry Commission law enforcement officers in the Pee Dee Region Office in Florence say they have increased their outreach efforts in the last year. One way they hope to inform the public about safe burning practices is by leaving brochures in convenience stores and other public places. The brochures, titled "Think Before You Burn," outline the four basics of outdoor burning.

On Thursday, forestry officers in Florence demonstrated the practices outlined in the brochures. The tips are based on the acronym "BURN."

B stands for "be prepared" by making sure you have enough time, having the tools you'll need and clearing a break or dirt ring around the burn area.

U stands for "understand the laws," which make it illegal to burn household trash. Burn laws also require notification to the Forestry Commission prior to burning yard debris.

R stands for "respect the weather." High winds or low humidity mean you should burn some other time.

N stands for "never leave your fire." The foresters say most fires spread when people step away from their fires momentarily or leave them without completely putting them out.

Forestry Law Enforcement Officer David Hodge said fire always tries to spread, so it always has to be watched to keep it contained. He said if the person burning debris becomes uncomfortable about the burn situation, the burn should be ended.

"Just like this fire that we demonstrated [Thursday], wind got a little gusty and we just decided to put it out," Hodge said. "It'll dry out. We can burn it another day or dispose of it another way. It's all common sense. Be safe when you burn."

When all debris is burned, the fire should be put out completely. Hodge said in some areas of South Carolina the soil around a fire will also burn, so it's best to douse the area with water. If the fire is completely out smoke should not rise from the ashes.

"Make sure it is completely out and safe before you leave it because ultimately you are responsible for your fire," Hodge said. "If it gets off of your property and burns onto someone else's you could be fined."

Most cities and towns prohibit burning within the city or town limits. In areas where outdoor burning is allowed,  there is a different phone number assigned to each county for notifying the Forestry Commission of an outdoor burn . A list of those numbers can be found on the S.C. Forestry Commission website.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:45:55 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:50:01 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly