Consider This - Myrtle Beach Marathon

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The BI-LO Myrtle Beach Marathon has arrived and the when you add up all of the events, there are more than 11,000 participants and thousands more who will accompany the runners and cyclists.

Consider This: Now in its 13th year, the event has grown significantly since its inaugural run. It is a great boost for area businesses who are gearing up for the approaching spring season as the participants will normally spend more money than the traditional guest.

Congratulations to the organizers of the race for creating such a successful, well-run event. And to all the out-of-town participants, welcome to the Grand Strand, we're glad you're here, we hope you come back often and we wish you much success in achieving your personal goals for the race this weekend.

