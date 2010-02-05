Pet of the Week: Vance

By Paula Caruso - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There's a big, lovable boxer named Vance just waiting to be part of a family.

Vance is being cared for at the Grand Strand Humane Society right now, but he is healthy and ready to be adopted. You'll have to have a strong upper body though, because Vance pulls hard on his leash and knows where he wants to go.

He's a bit underweight, but not for lack of appetite. He'll put on pounds in no time.

Vance is about 4 years old and will be neutered before being adopted.

For more information on Vance, or any other animals in need of a good home, you can call the Grand Strand Humane Society at (843) 918-4910.

