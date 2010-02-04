Speed Patrol: Third Loop Road in Florence

By Brandon Herring - bio | email

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - People who live along a certain stretch of Third Loop Road in Florence say it is an ideal place to drive too fast. The road is straight and flat just south of the intersection with Cashua Drive.

In response to a concern from a nearby homeowner, the WMBF News Speed Patrol went to the area to get a first-hand look at the area. Much of Third Loop Road is curvy, preventing drivers from breaking the speed limit.

However, just south of Cashua Drive the road has no curves for about 3/4 of a mile. The straight road passes by Grace Baptist Church and the Chadwick Place community. People who live in the area say drivers coming from Cashua Drive should slow down about ten miles per hour once they turn onto Third Loop Road, but they notice many drivers don't.

The WMBF News Speed Patrol found some drivers going 45, 46, and 47 mph in the area where the speed limit is 35 mph.

Russ Paterna said he also thinks there should be speed limit signs in the area. There is not one facing drivers who turn south onto Third Loop Road from Cashua Drive. For drivers coming from the other direction, the nearest speed limit sign is about a mile away - in the section of the road with lots of curves.

"This last mile - particularly this straight section here - there's no signs so nobody would know [the speed limit]," Paterna said.

Getting speed limit signs for the area would have to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office said the department will also look into the speeding concerns on Third Loop Road. If a problem is found he said deputies may run radar in the area to help control speeding.

