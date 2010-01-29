PET OF THE WEEK: Ben - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

PET OF THE WEEK: Ben

By Paula Caruso - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ben the Beagle needs a home!  The sweet, gentle dog is considered a "senior" dog because he is approximately 7 years old. 

Ben is mostly white with caramel and dark brown spots. He's been spending his days at the St. Frances Animal Center in Georgetown since he was brought in last fall. Ben is healthy and ready to be adopted. 

If you're looking to add a canine companion to your family, but don't have the time or patience for a puppy, Ben would be perfect for you.  He is quiet and seems to listen to commands very well. 

Ben is also part of the "Senior for Seniors" program at St. Frances, meaning he would be available for a senior citizen to adopt free of charge.  He is extremely mild mannered and would do well going for walks and living a life of relaxation. 

If you would like more information about Ben, call the St. Frances Animal Center at (843) 546-0780.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

