MOST WANTED: Justin Wayne Warfield

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down 23-year-old Justin Wayne Warfield who is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle.

Police say on Sept. 4, 2009, Warfield was observed by a witness reaching into a car and removing a GPS electronic device valued at $260. The witness notified the owner of the vehicle who chased the suspect on foot, but lost sight of him.

Days later, the car owner ran into the suspect on the street. He notified the police at which time the suspect was identified by police. A photo lineup to include a picture of the suspect was shown to the independent witness who positively identified the suspect from the line-up.

Investigators say Warfield stands 5'9" and weighs 170 pounds. Police say he is believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information on Warfield is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

