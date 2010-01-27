MOST WANTED: Jason Dooley

By Michael Maely - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down 26-year-old Jason Dooley who is wanted for criminal domestic violence.

Police say on Nov. 1, 2009, Dooley began arguing with his live-in girlfriend after he observed her dancing with other males at a local night club. Once she got into his car to go home with him, he began punching her in the head and face.

Officers observed visible cuts, bruises, and red marks to her face and head area. The suspect has ties to the Myrtle Beach and Loris area.

Investigators say Dooley stands 5'9" and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone with information on Dooley's whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

