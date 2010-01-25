MOST WANTED: Joseph Peter Carrieri

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down 46-year-old Joseph Peter Carrieri for criminal domestic violence of a high aggravated nature.

Police say in November 2009, officers responded to a local motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. An investigation revealed the suspect had grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her in an act of aggression.

Officers observed visible injury to the victim's neck, and a large portion of her hair was missing. Because the suspect and victim have three children together, the warrant is for criminal domestic violence of a high aggravated nature.

This subject is also wanted by three Florida agencies and has a history of resisting arrest and assaults. Police say the suspect also has two prior arrests for criminal domestic violence.

Investigators say Carrieri is 6'1 and weighs 220 pounds. Anyone with information on Carrieri or his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

