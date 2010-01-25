MOST WANTED: Victor B. Valentin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MOST WANTED: Victor B. Valentin

Victor B. Valentin (Source: Myrtle Beach Police) Victor B. Valentin (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

By Michael Maely - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down 43-year-old Victor B. Valentin, wanted by police for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Detectives say the incident occurred in May 2009 at a local restaurant in Myrtle Beach. Police say the suspect slapped 6-year-old child in the face causing severe bruising. 

The suspect has ties to Myrtle Beach, Florida and New Jersey.  Police believe the suspect currently lives in Pawley's Island or Georgetown.

Investigators say Valentin is between 5'8 and 5'10 and weighs between 200 and 300 pounds.  Police say he may also spell his last name as Valentine. 

Anyone with information on Valentin or his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

