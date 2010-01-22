MOST WANTED: Steven Henry Worth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down Steven Henry Worth for stalking.

Investigators say between May 1 - May 4, 2007, the suspect called the victim 31-times as well as leaving her nine text messages of a sexual nature.The suspect was identified through a subpoena of cellular phone records.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department holds an active warrant on the suspect for stalking because the suspect engaged in a pattern of words and conduct that caused the victim to fear for her safety. Police say the suspect has ties to the Myrtle Beach and Whiteville, NC, area.

Investigators say Worth is 52 years old and stands 6'6. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

