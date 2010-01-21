WMBF News, Census Bureau team up for hiring blitz

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - As high unemployment rates continue to take South Carolina by storm, the 2010 census is providing an opportunity for temporary relief for those looking for work.

The U.S. Census Bureau is hoping to hire 2,000 people in Dillon, Florence, Marion, Horry and Georgetown counties to assist the federal government in the 2010 census. A census is taken every 10 years in the U.S. to gauge the nation's population and its demographics.

Those hired by the bureau will have the opportunity to work flexible hours from home part-time or full-time. Officials say pay begins at $11.50 an hour and workers will receive 50 cents per mile for enumerators.

The U.S. Census Bureau is teaming up with WMBF News on Tuesday evening to help advance the hiring blitz. Those interested in the temporary part-time or full-time positions can call (843) 848-8000 to speak with a representative.

