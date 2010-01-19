MOST WANTED: Tobby Dion Wilson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down Tobby Dion Wilson, a man wanted for criminal domestic violents of a high and aggravated nature.

Police say in February 2009, officers responded to a local motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. An investigation revealed the suspect had grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her in an act of aggression.

Officers observed visible injury to the victim's neck, and because the suspect and victim have three children together, the warrant is for criminal domestic violents of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators say Wilson is 32 years old, standing 5'8" and weighing 220 pounds. Police say Wilson's last known address is 8829 Cloister Drive # A. Surfside Beach.

Anyone with information on Wilson or his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.

