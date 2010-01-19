MOST WANTED: Julie Anne Perritt

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for your help to track down Julie Anne Perritt, 37, who is wanted for credit card fraud.

Myrtle Beach Police say in January 2008, the victim behind Perritt's crime befriended the suspect, later discovering her credit card missing from her purse. Upon reviewing her bank statement, it was learned purchases for a hotel in Myrtle Beach and a payment for a bar tab were added to her monthly bill.

The victim confronted the Perritt, who admitted to taking and using her credit card.

Investigators say Perritt is 5'5 and weighs an estimated 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Perritt or her whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1308.