Consider This - Haiti

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The reports detailing the devastation in Haiti are tough to watch. Death toll estimates are now over 100,000, and like most catastrophic events, television reports do not allow viewers to truly comprehend the severity of the destruction. It is depressing to see so many people thirsty, hungry and injured, many of whom will likely die without medical care.

The Taliban and other extremist groups tell their recruits that the U.S. is an arrogant nation and does not care about the fate of other, less prosperous countries. If anyone ever questioned the compassion of America and our UN partners then they should not use the tragedy in Haiti as an example.

Consider This: The overwhelming number of donations and tremendous generosity over the past week shows what America is all about. Maybe that's what the terrorist groups really hate about America. We care. We help. We are there when someone else is in need.

It will take a long, long time for Haiti to recover from this tragedy. One thing the citizens of Haiti can certainly count on is support from their American neighbors to the north.

