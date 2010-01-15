Pet of the Week: Sandy, Andrew and Pablo

By Paula Caruso - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sweetest Sheltie mix and two of her puppies are looking for good homes.

The Pet of the Week features Sandy from the St. Frances Animal Center. Officials say Sandy came to the shelter with a full litter of puppies.

It is believed Sandy is only 1 or 2 years old with sandy-colored hair and a wonderful temperament. She is calm, very well-mannered, and has also been spayed and treated for heartworm.

Most of sandy's puppies have already been adopted; however, Pablo and Andre are still looking for homes. They are healthy 5-month-old pups who can be adopted right away.

Pablo appears to be a Chihuahua mix and Andrew looks like a small terrier. Both are very different from their mother, Sandy.

For more information on Sandy, Pablo or Andrew, contact the St. Frances Animal Center at (843) 546-0780.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.