Construction begins on Water Tower Road

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a delay, construction is now under way for a road improvement project to pave Water Tower Road.

A city spokesperson said the road is being paved in response to last April's wildfire. Officials hope that a paved road will aid in a response time for people that live in the area.

Construction crews plan to grade the road this week and will begin paving next week.

Until further notice the road is closed and drivers are asked to take a different route.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as the project moves forward.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.