Consider This - Local Support

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The frigid weather over the past few weeks is certainly not the norm for our area. This cold weather created lots of issues for many people across the region who are not prepared for such an icy blast. However, once again, you stepped up to do something about it.

Over the past two weeks we've aired stories informing you about local support groups who were collecting coats and blankets to distribute to our neighbors in need. Once again, not only did you step up, you exceeded the goal. You've done this over and over again so why should we be surprised this time?

Consider This: From the donations of coats and blankets to the current Extreme Home Makeover project, the people of the Carolinas have proven time and again that we look out for our neighbors. With the current economic conditions it makes the goodwill gestures even more impressive. We are blessed to live in such a great area with so many caring people. Thank you so much for your donations and for making this area such a wonderful place to live.

