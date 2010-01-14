Speed Patrol: Cloverleaf Drive, Longs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Speed Patrol: Cloverleaf Drive, Longs

By Jennifer Grove - bio | email

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - After hearing from a viewer that was concerned speeders in her neighborhood were endangering neighborhood children, WMBF News Speed Patrol traveled to Cloverleaf Drive in Longs with a radar gun.

Cloverleaf drive sits just off of Highway 9 near Highway 31. The speed limit is 25 mph, but the WMBF News radar gun clocked some drivers going 10, even up to 14 mph over the limit.

"I feel that it's a blatant disregard," Aileen Arbuso said. "I mean, the speed sign is right over there; they see it."

For Arbuso, she is afraid one day a driver will miss seeing something much more valuable than the sign.

"I'm concerned for the children in the neighborhood," she said. "Not only my own, but every other child in the neighborhood."

Arbuso says one of the neighborhood youngsters is deaf, making speeding cars and unaware drivers even more dangerous. Just up the road, Tom Wiseley's kids are also often out riding their bikes or playing in the yard.

"We play ball out here, kickball," Tom Wiseley said. "It goes across the road, they know they stop at the curb and usually myself or my wife have to go get the ball.

Tom says new construction in the subdivision keeps the street busy. He understands that it can be difficult to slow down to 25 mph after coming off of Highway 9, but agrees with Arbuso that with children around there is just no excuse.

"Slow down and pay attention to the kids out here" Wiseley said. "It's all about the kids. It's not about us and getting somewhere faster."

