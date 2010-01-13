MOST WANTED: Bobby Lee Stegall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police say investigators are looking to arrest a 39-year-old man who is accused of forgery.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says Bobby Lee Stegall, 39, was allegedly injured at his job in Myrtle Beach. Without proper authorization from his employer, police say Stegall went to an area doctor's office with a forged worker's compensation form and received medical treatment valued at more than $200.

At the time of the forgery incident, Stegall's employer was notified and advised that they did not authorize the worker's compensation for medical treatment.

Police describe Stegall as a white male standing 5'9 and weighing 210 pounds. Stegall is believed to have ties to the Myrtle Beach area, where his last known address was on 4th Avenue North.

Anyone with information on Stegall's whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department immediately.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.