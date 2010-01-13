No stranger to this area, T. Kirk Truslow graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1986. Truslow then attended The Citadel in Charleston, SC, where he earned a BA Degree in English in 1990. At The Citadel, Truslow was a member of the Inn of Court, The Citadel's pre-law society. In his senior year, Truslow was honored to argue a mock appeal before the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Truslow attended the University of South Carolina School of Law in Columbia, SC, and earned his law degree in 1993. He was honored by selection to the Order of the Wig and Robe for "... exhibiting excellence and proficiency in legal studies and having a competitively superior record." Truslow was active in the law school's criminal clinic class, and in his third year of law school was permitted to try an actual criminal case. While in law school, Truslow clerked for the United States Department of Justice.

Upon gradutation from law school, Truslow accepted an associate attorney position in North Myrtle Beach, SC with a local criminal defense law firm where he gained valuable experience in criminal trial work. In 1995, Truslow opened his own criminal law practice, The Truslow Law Firm, LLC, where he continues to represent clients in State and Federal Courts in South Carolina.

Truslow has represented more than one thousand individuals and entities, successfully defending criminal charges including, but not limited to, Driving Under the Influence and Felony Driving Under the Influence, State and Federal Drug and Firearm Charges, Armed Robbery, White Collar Fraud and Murder. Truslow has been lead counsel in more than Fifty (50) jury trials, including several high profile cases.