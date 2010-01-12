Consider This - Washington

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The current fuss du jour in Washington is focused on Harry Reid's comments released in a recent book regarding President Barack Obama's electability as the nation's first African American president.

I don't think anyone would say I'm a big Harry Reid fan, but I do think he deserves a break for making one comment that was probably not the most intelligent thing to say. In fact, who hasn't said something stupid and later had to apologize? He who is without sin, cast the first stone.

Consider This: It's apparent that if you're a member of the opposing party - Democrat or Republican - and you make a comment that is somewhat controversial then you will be castigated for those comments. And in today's world, not only will you be criticized, but people will call for you to lose your job.

Give me a break. Sen. Trent Lott should not have had to step down for his comments about Strom Thurmond, and Harry Reid should not have to step down for his comments about Barrack Obama. Here's an idea: Why don't we try to work together rather than creating more division? It really makes you realize that having one party in the White House and another party controlling Congress is the best option. Think about the past 30 years. The times we were most productive was when neither party was in control. Why? They had to work together. United we stand, divided we fall.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.