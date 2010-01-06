Search for Brittanee Drexel resumes this weekend

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The search for a missing New York teen is picking back up in Georgetown County on the weekend.

The Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons is returning to Georgetown County Saturday and Sunday to search for Brittanee Drexel. CUE Center spokeswoman Monica Caison said there will approximately 100 people assisting with the search, along with horses, search dogs and ATV teams.

The CUE Center is working in conjunction with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Georgetown and Charleston County Sheriff's offices.

The CUE Center launched www.helpfindbrittaneedrexel.com in December, hoping to help generate tips on the girl's disappearance on April 25, 2009.

Police say the teenager was last seen in the area of 11th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. Drexel, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance, was in the area against the will of her mother.

Search crews have launched efforts across the Grand Strand, but all efforts have been unsuccessful. A 70-person crew combed part of Georgetown County most recently, locating a pair of Prada knock-off sunglasses near a body of water. Investigators say those sunglasses were the same as those worn by Drexel in a picture Drexel took with friends prior to her disappearance.

CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry continues to offer a reward for any information on Drexel's whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Drexel is urged to contact the agency at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

