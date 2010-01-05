Ian D. Maguire

Ian Maguire was born in Dublin, Ireland and raised in New York City. He attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY, where he received his B.S. in Business Administration. Thereafter, Maguire received his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1993. Since arriving on the Grand Strand in 1994, Maguire has dedicated himself to seeking justice for injured individuals and their families.

Ian Maguire is a trial lawyer and practices in the areas of personal injury and workers' compensation. Maguire was named in South Carolina Super Lawyers 2010 which recognizes less than 5 percent of attorneys in South Carolina. He regularly represents individuals injured due to automobile collisions, nursing home negligence, products liability, and boating accidents. He has successfully prosecuted multiple civil wrongful death claims. During his career he has handled extremely complex cases including the successful representation of death-row inmates in regards to their capital post-conviction relief cases. His law practice is predicated on the core stance that consumers should be protected from unsafe products and individuals should receive fair treatment from the big powerful insurance companies. Maguire is dedicated to holding corporations that refuse to abide by their duties accountable for the injuries and damages they cause.

Maguire is active in the legal community and is a member of the South Carolina and North Carolina Bar Associations, the American Association for Justice, South Carolina Trial Lawyers Association, the Injured Workers' Advocates of South Carolina, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. In addition, Maguire is named as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers as selected by the American Trial Lawyers Association.

Actively involved in the community and public service. Maguire is past Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Myrtle Beach Rape Crisis Center and still presently serves on that Board. Maguire is also the past area director for Horry County Special Olympics and past president of the North Myrtle Beach Civitans. He is a graduate of the Grand Strand Leadership Class of 2001 and served on its Board of Directors for three years. Maguire is also an active member of Mensa and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He has recently published the book 11 Mistakes that can Destroy your Workers' Compensation Case, which was written to assist injured workers with their claims.