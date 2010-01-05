Consider This - New Congressional District

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

News this week that Congressman Henry Brown is planning to retire at the end of his current term has already sparked debate about who would run to fill his open position. State Sen. Luke Rankin and State Rep. Alan Clemmons are a couple of names being tossed around as possible candidates, but right now that's just speculation.

Consider This: The 1st Congressional District currently stretches from Horry County down the coast and includes Charleston. However, with the growth in Horry County and the official population count taking place with the 2010 Census, there is the possibility that South Carolina could pick up a 7th Congressional seat, and that would most likely include Horry County. That would mean district lines would need to be redrawn based on the population growth.

Ultimately picking up a 7th seat in the U.S. House would be great news for our region. But regardless of whether or not the district is redrawn to add that new position, Horry County and the entire Grand Strand would benefit now by having someone from this region to fill the current 1st Congressional opening. Let's hope some qualified local candidates decide to make a run to fill Henry Brown's post providing us with an ambassador who will represent the needs of our area in Washington.

