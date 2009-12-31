Consider This - Welcome 2010!

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Welcome 2010! Based on the challenges we have faced in 2009, I'm confident the majority of us are looking forward to the new decade and leaving the aughts – or naughts – as some people have referred to the first decade of the year. They probably stole that from Jethro Bodine of The Beverly Hillbillies - if you remember he was a double-naught spy.

As we begin the New Year, consider this: It's a great quote from poet Edith Lovejoy Pierce:

"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called "Opportunity" and its first chapter is New Year's Day."

Happy New Year to you and your family! From all of us at WMBF News, we wish you a healthy, prosperous 2010.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.