Consider This - The future of 2010

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

As we head towards the second decade of this millennium, we are hopeful that 2010 will bring positive news for our region. Here are a few of the things on our wish list for the upcoming year:

Funding secured to begin construction of I-73

Tourism travel up significantly over 2009 resulting in high occupancy levels and higher room rates

Record traffic through the Myrtle Beach International Airport

Unemployment rates dropping into the single digits

A successful first year for all of the new events planned for May and the grand opening of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Home values rising consistently

A significant reduction in crime

Less litter and more respect for our natural resources

Major announcements for job creation specifically related to the new industrial aviation park

Continued growth with major tourism events especially sports tourism projects

Obviously there are many, many more items we could add to the list.



Consider This: If only few of these come to fruition, it will be a big boost compared to the year we have recently experienced. We'll keep our fingers crossed!

