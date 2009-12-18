WMBF News launches iPhone application

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More and more businesses are doing it, and now so are we. WMBF News has launched a new iPhone application. The free application allows iPhone and iPod Touch users to get live, local, late breaking news, weather and sports on the go.

It's not always possible to be in front of the TV, but with your iPhone, the news can go with you. The app is free and gives users access to WMBF News 24/7.

To find the WMBF News application, log on to iTunes and perform a search for WMBF, or you can click here to launch the App Store in iTunes.

If you don't have an iPhone, but would still like to stay informed, log onto WMBFNEWS.com on your cell phone or sign up for email and text alerts at WMBFNEWS.com/alerts.

Copyright 2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved.