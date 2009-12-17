Consider This - Atlanta Flights

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Great news for travelers flying out of Myrtle Beach with the announcement that Spirit will begin direct flights to Atlanta in 2010. And even more important, Atlanta residents now have affordable access to vacation in Myrtle Beach.

Consider This: The 28-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area has a population of approximately 5 million people. With some focused marketing targeting the Atlanta area and this new, affordable air service, the potential for growing our market share is significant. If other air carriers - specifically Atlanta-based Delta Airlines - decide to match Spirit's offer, which is what normally happens when low-fare carriers begin new service, then the growth prospects are even greater.

Either way, it's good news for the Grand Strand. Thank you Spirit Airlines for your commitment to the area and for your willingness to provide this needed service.

