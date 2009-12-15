Consider This - Holiday Giving

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

We would like to thank everyone who has joined with WMBF News and Bojangles' in this year's Holiday Can-A-Thon. Your donations go to support the area Helping Hands organizations that provide food for families who can use a little help this year. This year, there are many, many families who need a little help.

Whether it is the Can-A-Thon, Toys-For-Tots, Angel Tree or any of the worthy efforts underway, this year we know two things for certain: the need has never been greater and because of current economic conditions, donations for many programs are off considerably.

Consider This: If you have the ability to contribute to any of these projects please take the time to help. This year your donation is more important than ever. Even a small gesture will help a family enjoy a warm meal, or a warm coat or put a smile on a child's face with an unexpected gift.

Again, thanks to all of you who have already reached out to help our community. You've made someone's holiday a little brighter and hopefully you've created a little warmth in your own heart, as well.

Copyright 2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved.