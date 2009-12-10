All-stars bring local children Christmas joy

By Justin Felder - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Marlboro County defensive lineman Lee Pegues isn't used to shopping for clothing for little girls, but that's exactly what he found himself doing.

"It's kind of odd, but it's fun to see the smiles on their faces when they get all the stuff," said Pegues.

The senior, who is committed to play football at East Carolina University, is one of the North-South All-Stars who spent their morning buying Christmas presents with area underprivileged kids.

"It meant a lot to me, but it meant more to them," said Pegues.

Former Myrtle Beach Seahawk Brandon Frye, who is now with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, provided each of about 50 kids with a $100 gift certificate at Wal-Mart. The kids were each paired up with two of the North-South All-Stars.

"$100 to a kid is a lot of money," said Frye. "I think it's a great thing to give back to these kids who probably wouldn't get a lot for Christmas."

Frye has been doing this kind of event for three years, ever since he's been in the NFL. He was especially touched to see coaches and players reaching into their own wallets when the total cost of the gifts went over $100.

"They understand," said Frye. "When you get to the register and there's $103, $104, they understand that little bit is so important to these kids."

For Pegues, it was an experience he won't soon forget.



"Giving back to the kids that don't quite have everything we have, don't have it made like we do, giving back to them, making them happy...it's great," said Pegues.

