Consider This - Gov. Sanford

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

A South Carolina legislative panel has determined that SC Gov. Mark Sanford's recent actions did not rise to the level of what could be considered impeachable offenses.

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with that decision, it looks like Mr. Sanford will remain as the state's governor through the remainder or his term. Knowing this decision has been made, it's time for state leaders to Consider This: Let's move on!

We have too many issues affecting South Carolinians that need immediate attention to continue to dwell on whether or not Gov. Sanford should or should not have been impeached. State leaders have made their decision so let's focus on creating positive opportunities for 2010.

