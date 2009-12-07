New search for Brittanee Drexel in SC fruitless

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new search for a New York teen missing in South Carolina since April has turned up nothing of significance.

A missing persons group searched for Brittanee Drexel after Georgetown County authorities got a new tip.

Monica Caison with the Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons says she took Dawn Drexel to areas in the search for her daughter over the weekend and planned to continue Monday.

Caison says they worked Friday, Saturday and Sunday looking by the Santee River in Georgetown County and in some parts of Charleston County. Myrtle Beach Police and deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are searching the area around the North Santee River. Divers will be out Monday.

According to authorities, searchers did find something over the weekend that has been sent off to determine whether or not it is a human bone.

Brittanee Drexel was last seen April 25 leaving a Myrtle Beach hotel. The last signal from her cell phone came the next night near the South Santee River.

Police, sheriff's deputies and a dive team helped with the latest search.

