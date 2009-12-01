Consider This - Party Crashers

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Wedding Crashers is one of my favorite movies. Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are hilarious with their creativity in their wedding crashing stunts. However, the key is that it's a movie. Last week, a Washington, DC couple decided to take the crashing idea from the silver screen to the White House.

Consider This: From balloon boy to the gala crashers, it seems the desire for reality TV fame is getting out of hand. In the old days a person had to actually accomplish something significant to achieve their 15 minutes of fame or spend years working to perfect their trade to be considered "famous." Now the desire to become famous - or whatever word you prefer to use - is focused on the spotlight of reality TV. It seems most of these shows are anything but reality.

In the case of balloon boy and the gala crashers it represents the extremes that people will go to achieve that publicity. The scary thing is in both cases it creates a situation where safety issues become a huge factor. And unfortunately, because of the media madness surrounding these stories, the people involved in the stunts are getting the attention they so desperately crave.

