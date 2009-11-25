Consider This - Coming Together

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Now that the elections are behind us, it is time to make an effort to work together rather than continue the divisiveness that was so apparent during the campaign cycle.

Consider This: We can always accomplish more working in unison as a team to achieve our goals rather than two separate camps. Need an example: Look no further than the United States Congress.

The residents of Myrtle Beach have spoken and elected the community leaders they want to guide the city over the next few years. The decisions were close, meaning there are many residents who do not approve of the direction the past few years. In fact, neither side has it completely right, which is why it is so important to work together to create some balance while still achieving the goals.

We're optimistic about the future of our area and feel confident the community leaders will work together to make sure we have a strategic plan in place that will serve as a guide leading us to many, many years of calculated, well planned, continuous growth.

