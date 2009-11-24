Consider This - Thankfulness

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

As we begin the holiday season this week it is important that we realize how thankful we should be. It is easy - and justified - to complain about the economy, the high levels of unemployment, the real estate market, either side of the health care debate and on and on. But even with all these issues many of us are experiencing, we are still so much better off than so many millions of people across the globe. Imagine living in Iraq or Afghanistan and experiencing the threat of terrorist attacks on a daily basis or dealing with the poverty so prevalent in many of the Third World countries.

Consider This: This week, be thankful for what you do have and try not to focus on what you don't have. I realize for some that may be a tough challenge, but in most cases things could be worse, and there is definitely some reason to be thankful, even if it's just the fact that we live in the greatest country in the world.

From all of us at WMBF News we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. We're thankful you've chosen us as your source for news and weather coverage.

