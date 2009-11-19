Former Latta mayor faces embezzlement charges Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Latta's former mayor is facing a federal court judge Tuesday after he was accused of stealing government funds.

Assistant U.S. District Attorney William E. Day says Berry is facing embezzlement charges charges after obtaining and receiving over $243,000 in social security benefits he was not entitled to between January 2004 and November 2008.

Officials say a 62-count indictment is stacked against Berry.

