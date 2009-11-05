SPEED PATROL: Myrtle Ridge Drive

By Brandon Herring - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Many people who live in the Castlewood area of Horry County want drivers to slow down as they drive through.

David Critchley emailed WMBF News about his concerns.

"We have a 20 mile per hour speed limit posted in our front yard," he wrote. "At least 80 percent of the vehicles coming down our street Castlewood Drive are going way over 20 miles per hour."

Critchley lives just off Myrtle Ridge Drive, where more cars travel each day. The road connects Highway 544 to US-501 at the new Walmart store.

The speed limit drops from 40 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour near Highway 544 because of all the homes in the Castlewood area. Nonetheless, cars traveling the road in the middle of the day were going up to 39 miles per hour - 14 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Dianne McPherson lives about 20 yards from the road and said people drive even faster during other parts of the day.

"I'm waiting for somebody to actually come through, you know, the bedroom window because they go down here and the road turns over there," McPherson said. "I don't know how they keep control of their car."

McPherson said she'd like to see more regular police patrols in the area to reduce the speeding. WMBF News passed her concerns to Horry County Police. It's up to the police department to decide if more patrols can be done in that area.

