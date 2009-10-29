Consider This - Boeing

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

WOW! Boeing opening a facility in North Charleston to build the 787 Dreamliner; I doubt any of us really understand how big this is going to be for the entire region.

Consider This: This announcement is the result of the hard work of many, many people including the state legislature who came together and quickly passed the incentive package necessary to finalize the deal.

Senator Lindsay Graham said, "This is the best team effort in business recruitment I have seen in my 15 years of public service. We spoke with one voice and worked hand-in-hand to land this great company.

"Boeing is a world-class company committed to excellence. They could have gone to any location in the country and been well-received. They chose South Carolina because of our pro-business environment."

If we ever needed to hear some good news about job creation now is the time. Congratulations to everyone involved in helping to land this major project.

