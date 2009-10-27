Consider This - Upcoming Election

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

I’ve got great news to share today: The local city elections will be take place next Tuesday, and hopefully we’ll put all this ugly mudslinging behind us very soon.

However, before you become too excited, consider this: With the arrival of 2010 comes the push for candidates seeking statewide offices and U.S. Congressional positions to pick up the pace for their campaign efforts. If the local city council and mayoral races can create the stir that these elections have caused just think what we have to look forward to next year.

So make sure you enjoy the upcoming holidays - it might be the last bit of peace and quiet you’ll seen until November 2010.

