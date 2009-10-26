Does it Work: Touch N Brush

(KPLC) - If you've got kids or a sloppy spouse that seems to get toothpaste on everything but the brush, the Touch N Brush may the answer to your troubles.

The Touch N Brush dispenser looks to deliver the perfect amount of toothpaste while alleviating the mess and the need to screw on a cap. It also claims to eliminate waste by squeezing out every usable bit of paste.

We decided to focus on its ability to dispense the right amount of toothpaste without the mess.

Installation of the unit comes first. Using two suction cups, the guts of the unit should adhere to any non-porous surface. We used a mirror. If you don't have tile or a mirror in your bathroom that's in a good location, it's OK. The package comes with an adhesive strip that you can stick nearby to provide a nonporous surface for the suction cups.

Next you slide the toothpaste tube into the base of the unit using a downward motion, and the white cover slides over the guts of the unit and we're ready to dispense.

The installation of the Touch N Brush relatively simple. The suction cups seem to be holding onto our mirrored surface relatively well.

The Touch N Brush successfully delivered a strip of paste with a simple push, leaving only a small bleed over on the dispenser. After removing the cover, a different tube of toothpaste was just a quick change.

The messiest part of this whole process was adding and removing the tubes of paste, otherwise the unit delivered a fair amount of toothpaste to my brush on each pump.

It may not be easier than a manual squeeze, but the Touch N Brush pumps a "Yes" for this week's "Does it Work?" test. The Touch N Brush sells for $19.99. Our package came with a free Sonic 4X toothbrush, batteries not included.

Web Extra: The Touch N Brush is a device that is supposed to ease the process of putting toothpaste on a toothbrush. We tested it on two common tubes of toothpaste, both paste forms. We did not test it on any gel forms.

Installation of the tubes involved a moderate push downward. Despite the threads on the tip of the tube, you don't screw the tube into the rubbery vacuum base, you just push it in.

Upon switching tubes, it took one to two squeezes to get the new toothpaste to dispense. The dispenser lever detaches to keep clean, which you may need to do from time to time.

The most difficult part of this device was trying to dismount it from the mirror. A good note, at least in the short term is that the suction cups are pretty strong. We did not test the wastefulness claim or the provided Sonic 4X toothbrush.



Copyright 2009 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.