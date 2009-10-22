Fire department reflects on wildfire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire department reflects on wildfire

By A.J. Ross - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Six months after the wildfire claimed more than 19,000 acres and dozens of homes in Horry County, fire officials say they are looking for ways to improve their operations.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Tom Barstow says the department has been working closely with the South Carolina Forestry Commission to receive additional training to be better prepared should the unexpected occur.

"We've made numerous improvements in the fire service and our evacuation procedures as a result of this fire," Barstow said. "You learn from every fire."

Barstow, who also serves as the emergency manager for the City of North Myrtle Beach, says the city is also now working with the National Weather Service out of Wilmington. Barstow says the city now has the ability to broadcast evacuation warnings through the National Weather Service system.

Horry County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Thompson says the county is also working with the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

"We're always looking at ways to do our job better and it's a continuing process," Thompson said. "We're trying to better educate ourselves on modeling those fires and seeing how they might affect our area."

Copyright 2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:38:57 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly