Rebuilding after the wildfire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rebuilding after the wildfire

By Chandi Lowry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's been six months since the Horry County wildfire and some families are beginning their new lives in the brand new homes.

Amber Broussard moved back into her home in the Barefoot community last week. Everything is new, but she keeps old newspaper clippings and important papers that burned in the fire laminated as a reminder of the blaze.

Broussard is thankful that her brick house that burned to the ground six months ago is standing. She was inside of the house when fire erupted around her neighborhood. Broussard and her boyfriend grabbed their two dogs and drove to safety.

While she's slowly rebuilding her home and her life, Broussard said when you lose so much, it takes time to replace even the smallest things.

"You realize there are things that you don't have anymore," she explained. "You'll say, 'Oh, let me just go ahead and get those scissors so I can cut something,' but then you realize you don't have a pair of scissors anymore. It's things like that."

Broussard said although it's been a hard journey, she's staying positive by making small changes to her house that she has always wanted.

"It's a fresh start, so why have everything exactly the way it was," she said. "Let's try something new. We don't want pine straw around the home and we cleared out some of the forest, the big trees in the back."

Broussard said one of the hardest parts of rebuilding is forgetting that you have to replace the little things in life that makes a house a home, and she's thankful for all of the help from the community she had along the way.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:38:57 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly