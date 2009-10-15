Consider This - Anonymous Allegations

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Election season is typically interesting whether it involves city, county, state or national races. With the November election fast approaching, we are seeing the mudslinging in the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach elections picking up considerably.

Consider This: It is always a good idea to use some type of filter when processing the information from either side in a political campaign. The accusations will fly from all sides and somewhere in the middle we most likely uncover the truth. One thing, however, that seems to be happening over the past few weeks is the number of anonymous accusations that have been flying. If you’re going to accuse someone of wrongdoing have the backbone to include your name or organization with the allegation. That is, unless you have some reason to hide.

Elmer Fudd, that waskily fellow, stirred up a stink with his - or her - anonymous online postings and this week BOOST (Business Owners Organized to Save Tourism) tossed out some pretty serious anonymous accusations before revealing that they were the group behind the story. Why would you offer up the info anonymously, challenge local media organizations like WMBF News to report the story and then speak up after the fact saying you were the source of the information? Why not just come clean from the start?

It’s great that people, and groups, want to share their ideas and opinions as long as it is factual. To make anonymous, faceless accusations is cowardly. If you want to share your story that’s wonderful, but have the guts to stand behind your accusations publicly.

Copyright ©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved.