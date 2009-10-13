Consider This - NESA

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

You may or may not be familiar with the North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA). If you’re not, you should be. NESA, located in the northeast corner of South Carolina, is the central point of contact for businesses interested in locating or expanding in the nine-county region which includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties.

As a professional economic development organization, NESA facilitates growth in the area through lead generation, industrial recruitment, major infrastructure initiatives, regional marketing efforts and research projects.

Consider This: Often you see neighboring cities and counties fighting against each other when it comes to job creation, industrial recruitment and infrastructure improvement. The leadership involved with NESA understands what is good for one area of the region is ultimately good for the entire region. Landing an industrial prospect in Darlington County is just as important to the region as landing a major tourism project in Horry County. If we create growth regionally we benefit the entire northeast sector.

Representatives from the group will soon head to Japan on a recruiting mission. Hopefully the mission will be successful and ultimately lead to the creation of more jobs for our region. With the current state of employment any opportunity for job growth would be welcome news for the area.

