Torchi's court date delayed for burning violation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Torchi's court date delayed for burning violation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The man South Carolina Forestry Commission officials originally said started a garbage fire that sparked the Horry County Wildfire in April will ask for more time to prepare his case before heading to court.

According to online court documents, Marc Torchi or a representative will head to court Thursday for a ticket issued for allowing a fire to spread to the land of another. Scott Hawkins, of the South Carolina Forestry Commission, says Torchi's lawyers are expected to ask for more time to piece together their case.

Both sides will meet Thursday as planned and decide on what day to proceed with the hearing. Hawkins tells the Associated Press the trial is expected for the week of Oct. 26.

In April, Torchi was slapped with $732 in fines for not notifying the Forestry Commission of a burn and for allowing the fire to spread to the land of another. Investigators say the Conway resident had been burning household garbage on April 18 and strong winds allowed the "extinguished" fire to rekindle.

In a press release issued by the SCFC, investigators used fire spread indicators to trace the origin of the Horry County wildfire back an area near Torchi's home on Woodlawn Drive.

Because the April 18 fire had been deemed as "extinguished" by Horry County Fire Rescue, Hawkins says Torchi can't be held responsible for the Horry County wildfire.

"We're not holding him criminally responsible for the wildfire since he did not personally start the wildfire," noted  Hawkins. "He was doing a debris burn and he didn't take precautions to ensure the debris burn stayed contained in the area of his yard."

The Horry County Wildfire forced 4,500 residents of Horry County to evacuate from their homes, as flames described as 150 feet tall ripped through nearly 30 square miles of land. A total of 76 homes were deemed a complete loss, while 96 others suffered minor to major damage.

South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford estimated the damage at $16 million. Estimates from the South Carolina Insurance News Service put damage topping $25 million.

 

 

Related Stories:

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:38:57 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly