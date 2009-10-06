Consider This - Airport Construction

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

There’s some very positive news this week as the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved portions of the construction plan for the Myrtle Beach International Airport. If you recall, the CAB was the group that ultimately stopped the construction efforts for the previous airport terminal. With the blessing of the CAB it means construction can finally begin on this long awaited project.

Consider This: The expansion and renovation of the airport is important to the growth of our area long term since it will allow us to expand air service and bring in more visitors. In the short term it is critical because it will create hundreds of jobs and inject millions of dollars into our economy.

We applaud the groups involved in the project for working together with the CAB to come up with a design that is functional, efficient, and visually appealing. Now… let’s start moving some dirt so we can get this project finished as quickly as possible and begin welcoming our new guests who will help to grow our No. 1 industry.

