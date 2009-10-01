SPEED PATROL: Highway 544

By Laura Thomas - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF News Speed Patrol hit the streets of Horry County Thursday to clock speeders along Highway 544.

It's an area that the South Carolina Highway Patrol says they've seen problems with speeders driving well over the 45 mile per hour limit. Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins says he's seen problems on the road, especially between Coastal Carolina University and the Intracoastal Waterway.

"That's a heavily traveled road. Any time of the day, [there's] a lot of traffic," explained Collins. "The problem with Highway 544 with it being four lanes, is you feel like you can go faster."