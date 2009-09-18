Murrells Inlet man sentenced for soliciting a minor for sex

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet man charged with soliciting sex and sending obscene photos to someone he thought was 13 years old pleaded guilty in court this week.

Horry County Public Index records reveal that 50-year-old O'Neil B. Byrdic of Murrells Inlet pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Byrdic was sentenced to three years in jail and three years probation for each charge, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay court costs, and is required to register as a sex offender.

According to Attorney General Henry McMaster, Byrdic solicited sex from an undercover investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began on June 2, 2009.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Byrdic's residence in Murrells Inlet and seized a computer, modem and web camera.

