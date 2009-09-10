Consider This - Blood Drive

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The next two days we are partnering with The American Red Cross Blood Services division and The Sun News in asking for your help in giving the gift of life and become and Everyday Hero.

Consider This: Blood supplies dip dramatically after a holiday so the supply is low following the Labor Day weekend. Plus, we need to be prepared since we are in the busiest part of the hurricane season and are getting ready to head into the worst time of year for contracting the flu. It certainly helps you to understand why we need everyone to roll up their sleeve to donate a pint.

We'll be accepting donations Wednesday and Thursday from , from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Heroes Harbor section across from Margaritaville at Broadway at the Beach.

This past spring, you donated the most blood ever at one event along the Grand Strand. Our goal was 200 pints and you donated 273. We are optimistic we can beat that number and have set our goal for this event at 300 pints of blood. According to Red Cross officials, those 300 pints of blood have the potential of saving 900 lives.

Please, be an Everyday Hero, give the gift of life and help us replenish the blood supply for our region.

